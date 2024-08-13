Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 2,058 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.6% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC grew its position in Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:V traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.70. 4,130,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.35 and a 200 day moving average of $273.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $475.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

