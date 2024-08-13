Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Shares Gap Down to $36.93

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.93, but opened at $35.50. Baxter International shares last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 1,140,390 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Baxter International by 974.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

