Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.10. 5,108,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,511,705. The company has a market cap of $160.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

