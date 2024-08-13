Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,921 shares during the quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 335,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,587 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 241,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

RWX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.88. 22,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,587. The firm has a market cap of $299.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

