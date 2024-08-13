Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 126,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of JPIB stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,002 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

