Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 0.3% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.68. 2,719,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,662. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.