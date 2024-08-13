Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Sells 205,412 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205,412 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

UNG traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.33. 4,338,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,206,156. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

