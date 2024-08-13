Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. 3,111,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,932. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

