Benchmark Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 399.75% from the company’s current price.

KULR Technology Group Stock Down 23.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN KULR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 3,353,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KULR Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1,667.70% and a negative net margin of 225.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. On average, analysts predict that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 108,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $31,342.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KULR Technology Group stock. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of KULR Technology Group worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.