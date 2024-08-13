BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Down 97.5% in July

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

Shares of BOPCF remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. BioPharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Get BioPharma Credit alerts:

About BioPharma Credit

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.