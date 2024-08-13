BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Down 97.5% in July

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
Shares of BOPCF remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. BioPharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.
About BioPharma Credit
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BioPharma Credit
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.