Bitcoin Latinum Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars.

