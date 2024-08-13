BitShares Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $5.88 million and $80,469.21 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

