BlackCardCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $17.89 Million (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded 76.4% higher against the dollar. BlackCardCoin has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and $2.46 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCardCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00002967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin launched on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,959,481 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 1.63806921 USD and is up 56.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,214,037.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

