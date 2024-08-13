BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 30th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

