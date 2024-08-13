BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 30th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.
