BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.87

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.87 and last traded at $52.87, with a volume of 644402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,937,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,802,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,120.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,023,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,150,000 after buying an additional 1,932,320 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 33,255.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,755 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,737,000.
The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.
