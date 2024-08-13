BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BLW opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

