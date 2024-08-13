BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

