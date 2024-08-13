BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years.

MVF stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

