BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

