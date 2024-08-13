BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE BST opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
