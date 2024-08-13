Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. 16,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,248. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

