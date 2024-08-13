Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN):

8/9/2024 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2024 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 6.0 %

BLMN traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,194. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

