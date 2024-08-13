BMO Capital Markets Increases Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$6.75

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark downgraded Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.55.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crew Energy
Crew Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
About Crew Energy
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crew Energy
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.