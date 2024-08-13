BMO Capital Markets Increases Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$6.75

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark downgraded Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.55.

CR stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.61 and a 52 week high of C$6.95.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

