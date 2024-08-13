Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $60.87. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.