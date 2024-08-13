Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $401,371,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Booking by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Booking by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,827,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,234,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $128.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,567.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,250. The company has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,827.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,686.74.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

