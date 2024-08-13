Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.53. 23,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,296 shares of company stock worth $9,119,212. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

