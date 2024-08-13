Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Trading 1.1% Higher

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.33 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.33 ($0.03). Approximately 1,061,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,594,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Brave Bison Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £29.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Brave Bison Group Company Profile

Brave Bison Group plc provides digital advertising and technology services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers social media advertising, influencer marketing, paid media, e-commerce software integration, e-commerce system design, and other services.

