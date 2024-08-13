Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $60,300.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,561,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,188,442.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $11,514.00.

Brightcove Price Performance

NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 344,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 940,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,049 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 81.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 269,302 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 151.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 135,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 26.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Brightcove by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

