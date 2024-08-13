Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $60,300.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,561,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,188,442.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00.
- On Monday, June 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100.00.
- On Thursday, June 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $11,514.00.
Brightcove Price Performance
NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 344,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.74.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.
