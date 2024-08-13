Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

