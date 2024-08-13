Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Boosted by M&G Plc

M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,751,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480,515 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.4% of M&G Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.48% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $409,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,560,524,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,949,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,234 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.06. 19,855,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,966,919. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

