Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Down 60.9% in July

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

Britvic stock remained flat at $32.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Britvic has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

