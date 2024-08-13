Brokerages Set Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) PT at $39.00

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.0 %

HMN opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.