Brokerages Set Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Target Price at $53.50

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLIC. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

