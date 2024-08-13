Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price at $198.64

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

TXN stock opened at $192.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.84. The company has a market cap of $175.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,265,000 after purchasing an additional 636,013 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

