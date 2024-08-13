BTIG Research Raises Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $21.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of IRT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,166. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -651.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 146.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $64,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.