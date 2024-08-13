Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.98. 5,150,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,293,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

