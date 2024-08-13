Bumble’s (BMBL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMBL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bumble from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bumble from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Bumble from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Bumble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.91.

Bumble stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. Bumble has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Bumble by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

