Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 4,400 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 27.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 812.6% during the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $276.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,040. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Free Report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

