Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,549,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,801,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. 21,546,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,458,469. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $300.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.