Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9,507.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 504,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,937,000 after buying an additional 499,501 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYG traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.39. 37,309,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,220,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

