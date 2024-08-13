Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,220 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,668,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.96.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,215. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.