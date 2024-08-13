Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Takes $1.27 Million Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $22,664,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6,662.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 176,763 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,094,000. Westwood Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 124,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 343.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 76,684 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QLD traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $110.04.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

