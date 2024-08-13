Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Takes $4.37 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.87. 25,421,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,709,449. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

