Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Shares Purchased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Financial Services accounts for approximately 3.9% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services were worth $15,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1,666.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth $280,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHRB traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.18. 31,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,497. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.40 million and a P/E ratio of 7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Jose David Riojas bought 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,343.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jose David Riojas purchased 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,343.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $102,459.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 222,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,163,992.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,359 shares of company stock worth $315,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

