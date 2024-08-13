Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Down 2.8%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.25 and last traded at $58.46. Approximately 73,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 786,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cactus Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $290.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth approximately $122,623,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cactus by 800.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cactus by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153,200 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

