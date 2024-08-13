CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 329.18% from the company’s current price.

CALC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CalciMedica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Singular Research upgraded CalciMedica to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,742. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. CalciMedica has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that CalciMedica will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CalciMedica

In related news, Director Robert N. Wilson acquired 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,270.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 258,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,305.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CalciMedica stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) by 360.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.81% of CalciMedica worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Featured Stories

