Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.03.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CPT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.83. 249,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.03.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

