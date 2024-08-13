Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading 8.8% Higher

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.36. Approximately 492,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,527,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Glj Research raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $964.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,667,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 34.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

