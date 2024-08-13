CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Trading Down 10%

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 248,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 71,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

CANEX Metals Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.23.

CANEX Metals Company Profile

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

