Cardano Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.18 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.18 billion and approximately $205.49 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.97 or 0.04454070 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00035126 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007010 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010390 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012107 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008164 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001452 BTC.
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,130,259,832 coins and its circulating supply is 35,934,543,104 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
